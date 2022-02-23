ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan man cited for traffic violation

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Police report the arrest of a Yates County man after a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Shayne T. Winters, 32, of Milo following a traffic stop in the village.

Winters was observed driving while having a suspended NYS registration. He was ticketed for the offense and will appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

