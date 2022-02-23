Aclaris Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) recenlty announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and provided a corporate update. “2021 was a tremendous year for the progression of our drug development pipeline, and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We reported positive data for our Phase 2a trials of zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ATI-1777 in subjects with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), and strengthened our balance sheet to continue this momentum in 2022. Moving forward, we are progressing zunsemetinib in three immuno-inflammatory indications, moving ATI-1777 forward in moderate to severe AD, and progressing ATI-2138 in SAD/MAD studies. Our KINect® drug discovery platform continues to be productive and we now have three clinical-stage compounds as well as an early-stage immuno-inflammatory and oncology pipeline. We have the privilege of working toward the goal of helping address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases as well as cancer and look forward to progressing our assets to achieve this goal.”

