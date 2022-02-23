ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aclaris Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Shweta Agarwal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday,...

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
Gilat Satellite Q4 Earnings Preview

Gilat Satellite (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.9M (+50.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GILT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has...
MyChesCo

Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2021 Financial Results

WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) recenlty announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 and provided a corporate update. “2021 was a tremendous year for the progression of our drug development pipeline, and I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We reported positive data for our Phase 2a trials of zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ATI-1777 in subjects with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD), and strengthened our balance sheet to continue this momentum in 2022. Moving forward, we are progressing zunsemetinib in three immuno-inflammatory indications, moving ATI-1777 forward in moderate to severe AD, and progressing ATI-2138 in SAD/MAD studies. Our KINect® drug discovery platform continues to be productive and we now have three clinical-stage compounds as well as an early-stage immuno-inflammatory and oncology pipeline. We have the privilege of working toward the goal of helping address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases as well as cancer and look forward to progressing our assets to achieve this goal.”
GoodRx slips after Q4 miss and soft guidance

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX), a health-tech firm that offers a prescription drug price comparison tool, has crashed ~28% in the post market Monday after the company reported lower than expected financials for Q4 2021 and sets its growth outlook below Street forecasts. However, California-based company announced up to $250M worth of...
Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
Acadia Pharma down 6% after hours after earnings misses

Shares of Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) are down ~6% in post-market trading after its Q4 2021 results missed on the top and bottom lines. Net loss narrowed in the quarter 36% to ~$43.1M. Diluted and basic loss per share was -$0.27 compared to -$0.42 in Q4 2020. Revenue increased 8% year...
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
ChemoCentryx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.55 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.24M (+134.9% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates...
Surgery Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04, revenue of $610.2M misses by $10.72M

Surgery Partners press release (NASDAQ:SGRY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $610.2M (+11.3% Y/Y) misses by $10.72M. Raises FY 2022 Guidance: The Company projects that it will be able to grow 2022 revenues to at least $2.5 billion, representing at least 12% growth over 2021 results, vs. consensus of $2.46B and projects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370 million to $380 million.
Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Everi Holdings beat estimated earnings by 144.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $60.84 million from the same...
Recap: Bank of Montreal Q1 Earnings

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Montreal beat estimated earnings by 19.92%, reporting an EPS of $3.07 versus an estimate of $2.56. Revenue was up $747.00 million from...
Bank of Nova Scotia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of Nova Scotia beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.7 versus an estimate of $1.6. Revenue was up $163.00...
Amarin Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09, revenue of $144.49M beats by $2.32M

Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $144.49M (-13.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.32M. As of December 31, 2021, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $489.1 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $219.5 million and liquid short-term and long-term investments of $234.7 million and $35.0 million, respectively.
