Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

By Auriella Ortiz
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico.

The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article that describes the new species, you can check out ‘Historical Biology’ which includes their article on this recent discovery along with a press release from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

Curator of Paleontology Spencer Lucas explains more about the discovery and what we know so far, a member of the public found in last year, and it represents an animal we haven’t found in New Mexico before.

The Giant Sea Scorpion is about four feet long in length and it was living at the time when there was a lot of sea covering and was found in the rocks that had formed a bay long ago. The fossil discovered is the tail spike of the scorpion, this discovery can lead to more findings within New Mexico.

