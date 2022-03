Let's start with the good news for bubble teams from Sunday. Memphis was dominant in a win at home over Wichita State. The Tigers needed that to avoid adding another Quad 3 loss to a resume with too many of those already. Memphis has won eight out of nine, so the Tigers have gotten hot at a good time. A road trip to South Florida is next, followed by a home game with AAC leader Houston.

