ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dow plunges 482 points amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

By Jeanette Torres-Perez, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425vq6_0eMn8CpX00
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Wall Street is jittery as tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, stocks were down, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 482.57 points lower, a decrease of 1.42%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also took a hit, falling 44.11 points and 166.55 points, respectively.

“People are feeling it in their 401(k)s and in their retirement savings,” says ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis.

But, she notes, consumers are also feeling the impact of the crisis overseas at the pump.

“[P]rices up overnight again, now $3.54 a gallon is the national average -- up 20 cents over the last month,” Jarvis says. “And we were already dealing with inflation coming into this -- that is why the market has been jittery for some time, and it continues to feel jittery and cautious.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell, stock futures were up across the board.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Retirement Savings#Inflation#Wall Street#Dow#Abc News#Abc Audio
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy