ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Trial begins for only former officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Opening arguments will take place Wednesday in the trial for the sole Louisville, Kentucky, police officer charged in connection to the "no-knock" search warrant raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of Taylor's neighbors. He allegedly fired shots that endangered three people who were inside an apartment directly behind Taylor's.

Hankison was fired from the Louisville Police Department after the March 2020 shooting.

Hankison is the only officer charged in connection with the incident and no officers have been charged with shooting Taylor.

The deadly shooting took place shortly after midnight on March 13, 2020. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black medical worker, was asleep at home with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Officers arrived and executed a "no-knock" search warrant as part of an investigation into a suspected drug operation, allegedly linked to Taylor's ex-boyfriend.

Walker, who claims he thought the officers were intruders, fired one gunshot, striking an officer in the leg. In response, police opened fire, and Taylor was shot multiple times. No drugs were found in Taylor's apartment.

Hankison has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Two other officers involved were also fired from the police department: the officer who fired the shot that killed Taylor per a ballistics analysis and the officer who prepared the search warrant.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sentence, state trial loom for ex-cops in Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights face federal sentences that one expert says could range from less than five years in prison to as much as the 25 years prosecutors are seeking for their former colleague Derek Chauvin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

Police: Teen shot during parade was trying to stop fight

NEW ORLEANS — A teenager who was shot during a parade in New Orleans was trying to break up a fight when the shots were fired. The 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, but there was no word on the severity of his injuries, The Times-Picayune│New Orleans Advocate reported.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
KRMG

Okmulgee mayor under investigation, accused of embezzlement

OKMULGEE, Okla. — An Okmulgee business is accusing a former property manager of embezzlement. According to the Okmulgee Police Department, the McCullough Building Owners, LLC claims that Richard Larabee stole more than $150,000 while he was employed with the company. Larabee is also the current mayor of Okmulgee. Because...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson, the Navy said Friday. Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, 20, faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRMG

Catoosa business owner frustrated after multiple thefts over 18 months

TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa couple is sharing their frustrations after their business was robbed seven times in 18 months. Dolores Moorman runs Daris Contractors with her husband. The business opened in 2013 and handles heavy construction work, like building water treatment plants and infrastructure projects for the City of Tulsa. They manage 55 employees.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy