CENTRAL TEXAS — Get outside and enjoy the warm air while you can! Changes arrive this afternoon and we'll be going back to winter for the rest of the week! Our next cold front arrives this afternoon. Ahead of it, we'll see some morning showers and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Behind it, temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s with winds making it feel like the 40s and 50s.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO