ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Toddler Found Safe After Being Abducted By Biological Mother, Taken To Illinois

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmUVR_0eMn7jN500

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A toddler who was abducted from her grandmother’s home Tuesday evening has been found safe in Illinois.

The 3-year-old girl was taken from a home on Chaske Street by an adult who is not to have custody, police said. That person is the girl’s mother, the Penn Hills police chief said.

Police have identified the mother as 33-year-old Brandi Bailey of Penn Hills. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Bailey was not to have any contact with her daughter. Court papers said it was part of her bail after being charged with three counts of endangering a child in January. At that point, the child’s grandmother, Norma Bailey, was appointed the child’s guardian.

According to police, around 8:30 Wednesday morning, Norma Bailey told police her daughter took the girl from her home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Court papers said Brandi Bailey came by Norma’s house to speak with the child. Norma claims she went to finish laundry, and when she came back upstairs, her daughter and granddaughter were gone.

Police said Norma used Track My iPhone to trace Brandi’s phone to Illinois. Officers were then able to track her to a motel in Collinsville, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

The child was recovered safe on Wednesday afternoon. She is with child protective services in Illinois.

“Arrangements are being made about the child being returned right now. Our officers and detectives acted very quickly, decisively investigating the situation,” Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said.

The child is reportedly with authorities, but KDKA is still working to learn when she’ll be reunited with her grandmother.

Brandi Bailey faces several additional charges now, including endangering the welfare of a child and kidnapping. She is still in custody in Illinois. KDKA is working to learn when she will be extradited back.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russian convoy closes in on Kyiv as Ukraine cities face intense shelling

Russia's assault on Ukraine looked set to escalate Tuesday, with a 40-mile long military convoy threatening Kyiv and increasingly heavy shelling hitting major cities across the country. International condemnation and crippling global sanctions have left the Kremlin isolated in the wake of last week's invasion, confronting a spiraling economy and...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Collinsville, IL
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

UN climate report points the way on adapting for the future

Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abduction#Russia#Ukraine#Kdka#Newsmanchris#Cyf
CNN

CNN

905K+
Followers
135K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy