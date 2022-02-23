Toddler Found Safe After Being Abducted By Biological Mother, Taken To Illinois

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A toddler who was abducted from her grandmother’s home Tuesday evening has been found safe in Illinois.

The 3-year-old girl was taken from a home on Chaske Street by an adult who is not to have custody, police said. That person is the girl’s mother, the Penn Hills police chief said.

Police have identified the mother as 33-year-old Brandi Bailey of Penn Hills. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Bailey was not to have any contact with her daughter. Court papers said it was part of her bail after being charged with three counts of endangering a child in January. At that point, the child’s grandmother, Norma Bailey, was appointed the child’s guardian.

According to police, around 8:30 Wednesday morning, Norma Bailey told police her daughter took the girl from her home around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Court papers said Brandi Bailey came by Norma’s house to speak with the child. Norma claims she went to finish laundry, and when she came back upstairs, her daughter and granddaughter were gone.

Police said Norma used Track My iPhone to trace Brandi’s phone to Illinois. Officers were then able to track her to a motel in Collinsville, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis.

The child was recovered safe on Wednesday afternoon. She is with child protective services in Illinois.

“Arrangements are being made about the child being returned right now. Our officers and detectives acted very quickly, decisively investigating the situation,” Penn Hills Police Chief Ronald Como said.

The child is reportedly with authorities, but KDKA is still working to learn when she’ll be reunited with her grandmother.

Brandi Bailey faces several additional charges now, including endangering the welfare of a child and kidnapping. She is still in custody in Illinois. KDKA is working to learn when she will be extradited back.

