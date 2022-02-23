ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lobos struggle offensively while falling to Utah State

By Van Tate
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Any hopes of New Mexico splitting their latest road trip were dashed in Logan, Utah Tuesday night. Utah State defeated the Lobos 81-56. Once again, the Lobos struggled with ball movement.

They had more assists than their previous game with 11. In comparison, Utah State had 23 assists. The Lobos scored the first two points of the game and that was the best part of it for them as they never led again after the Aggies pulled ahead. Justin Bean led the Aggies in scoring with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Brian Horvath had 19 points for the Aggies.

Sean Bairstow, the little brother of former Lobo Cam Bairstow, scored a dozen. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos attack with 13 points. KJ Jenkins scored 12 points while Jay Allen-Tovar had 11. The Lobos were outrebounded 42 to 34 and also outscored on points in the paint at 44 to 28. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 11-16 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain West.

Utah State ended a five-game losing streak in the Mountain West and improved to 7-9 in league play. The Lobos will host Air Force Saturday at 2 p.m.

