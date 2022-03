WESTWOOD (CBS) – “I’m going to take my mask off,” said Elana Engel, a student at Downey Elementary School in Westwood. It was the Friday before February vacation, the last day she would be required to wear a mask in school. “My kids are very excited, yes. They can’t wait to be able to go to school without masks,” said Marybeth Thornton, a mother waiting to pick up her kids. Westwood is among several Massachusetts communities following the guidance from state education officials who say it will be safe to let students take masks off in school at the end of February....

WESTWOOD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO