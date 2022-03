One of the stranger reasons for a college sports delay in some time came Saturday, with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights‘ men’s lacrosse team’s road game against the #19 Loyola (Maryland) Greyhounds delayed 75 minutes reportedly over the Scarlet Knights initially leaving their uniforms behind. That game was set to start at noon Eastern, but only got underway at 1:15 p.m. Eastern, and Patrick Stevens wrote at USA Lacrosse Magazine that it was the jerseys that were at issue:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO