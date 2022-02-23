ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Thunder sleet” changes road conditions in Wichita Falls, surrounding areas

By Courtney Delaney
 5 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Ice is starting to accumulate on Texoma roads, leading to traffic hazards and wrecks across the area.

A wave of winter weather is impacting many cities in Texoma with sub-freezing temperatures sleet covering area roads.

KFDX/KJTL Storm Chaser Kyle Guthrie has been out and about capturing video and images of winter weather for Texoma’s Weather Authority and Morning Anchor Jaron Spor has been reviewing road conditions live on Texoma’s Homepage Facebook page.

1.25 inched of sleet accumulated in Wichita Falls Early Wednesday morning.

Please see the map below for road conditions. Information provided by DriveTexas.org :

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.

