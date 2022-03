Fifty years after it was founded, the Michigan Opera Theatre has a new name that firmly roots it in Detroit: Detroit Opera. The new name, announced Monday, comes as the opera company continues to evolve under the leadership of Artistic Director Yuval Sharon and introduce its style of opera to the rest of the world. Sharon took the company's helm nearly two years ago and has pushed its artistic boundaries even amid COVID-19 with operas and performances staged in parking structures and outdoor amphitheaters.

