As the clock to save a 162-game Major League Baseball season reaches the 11th hour, the message to the MLB owners is clear: it’s time to get a deal done. One of the few good things that this MLB lockout has done for me is that it has forced me to find different ways to spend my time. Instead of trying to find the trail of where someone like Carlos Correa could sign, the lockout has rather put a hold on all that right now that the only thing that I could honestly do is wait. Board games and watching movies are always a good idea to pass, but trying to find a different sport to watch was always a good idea.

