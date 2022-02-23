ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence + The Machine return with new single ‘King’

By Sam Moore
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence + The Machine have returned with their new single ‘King’ – you can hear the track below. The Florence Welch-led band began teasing new material earlier this week, prompting speculation that the follow-up album to June 2018’s ‘High As Hope’ will arrive...

www.nme.com

