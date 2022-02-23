ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

First Alert Weather Day Declared For Wednesday/Thursday Amid Frigid Temps, Lingering Ice Threat

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are watching a two-day winter weather event where we’re tracking a couple of waves of winter precipitation (mainly freezing rain).

Here we go again! Old Man Winter delivers more frigid temps and a lingering ice threat. This event remains different from the early February event: moisture content isn’t as high, temps won’t be quite as cold, and event has shorter duration. That being said, we’ve still seen icing create issues this morning and will see more of a widespread impact by tomorrow morning.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Teacher On Leave After Caught On Video Saying 'Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqr0l_0eMn51k400
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Team)

TODAY

Freezing drizzle sticks around but will remain very spotty. Widespread travel issues during the day are unlikely. Temperatures remain below freezing all day long (mid 20s in DFW).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxWTr_0eMn51k400
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Team)

TONIGHT

  • Freezing rain (and occasional sleet) become widespread, especially in the overnight hours.
  • Travel conditions deteriorate as the night wears on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNXvH_0eMn51k400
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Team)

TOMORROW

  • Freezing rain showers will stick around throughout the morning/midday period before drifting to the east.
  • Travel remains tough area-wide but especially north/west of DFW.
  • Conditions could improve by the afternoon as freezing rain moves out and temps rise just above freezing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URyah_0eMn51k400
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Team)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co4Ux_0eMn51k400
(credit: CBS 11 Weather Team)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CW33

Winter weather possible Friday night into Saturday morning for North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is back in North Texas and on Thursday morning travel is considered hazardous as ice accumulation has popped up around the area. With that, another round of winter weather could make its way into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Temperatures In The 20s As Freezing Rain/Drizzle Moves Through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Light freezing drizzle picked up across the Metroplex Thursday morning, streaming up from the southwest. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reporting that secondary and untreated roads are iced over in Dallas County. From northern Tarrant County CBS 11 storm spotter Jason McLaughlin reports that most sections of Highway 287 are iced over. Forecasts have a burst of heavier frozen precipitation reaching the Metroplex during the morning commute. If indeed the forecast holds, it would only take about 5 to10 minutes of heavier amounts to produce a sheet of ice on the untreated roadways. Morning temperatures are in the mid-to-low 20s across the Metroplex and wind chills are in the single digits in some places. With the conditions the way they are, anything precipitation that falls will stick. The worst of the ice coming down will happen during the morning hours. Later this afternoon temperatures should at least get to freezing as this winter weather evet comes to an end and some partial clearing begins.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Forecasted Wintry Mix And Rain Lead To First Alert Days Thursday And Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm system will be impacting the region Thursday into Friday. All of our precipitation will NOT be winter-like though. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. (Photo: KDKA Weather) The first flakes could occur Thursday morning along the southern Pennsylvania border, but the more impactful precipitation will not begin until the evening. (Photo: KDKA Weather) A brief mix of freezing rain and sleet will impact Pittsburgh at that time before changing to all rain. Pittsburgh will likely spend most of this event in rain after we change from that mix. Some of the rain will be heavy. (Photo: KDKA Weather) North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
WFAA

Current road conditions in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — The wintry mix has left North Texas, but the cold temperatures remain. There could be some lingering icy conditions on the roads Friday morning. Drivers should take caution as roads, bridges and overpasses could still have some slick spots. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Massive Hail Storm Reaches North Texas Causing Massive Damage

A winter storm is coming towards Dallas on Wednesday.John Waco Jr./Unsplash. Another freak winter storm has arrived in North Texas, causing severe hail fall. Fox 4 reports that this round of storms began on Monday night and covered a large part of North Texas. Storms covered the area from Parker and Palo Pinto counties and all the way to Denton and Collin counties.The main threats were the hail and wind gusts. Locals in the area shared their stories on social media, posting images of piles of hail of various sizes.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Icing#Freezing Drizzle#North Texas#Grapevine Colleyville Isd#Christians
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After a Hard Freeze Friday Morning, Weekend Rain on the Way

Update: School Closings | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. North Texas school districts are reporting closures, cancellations, and delays due to winter weather. Here's the full list. Friday morning started cold! Temperatures were in the 20s. The day stays cold with unseasonable cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For DFW Metroplex And Beyond From Early Saturday Morning To Midday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, until noon for parts of North Texas including the Metroplex. Therefore CBS 11 Meteorologists have made it a First Alert Weather Day until noon. I know we are all feeling winter storm fatigue and seeing a new advisory adds another layer of exhaustion. This won’t be a long-lasting event so there isn’t a need to run to buy bread and milk. I still have my big box of Lucky Charms, but it hasn’t provided any luck to change our weather pattern. The advisory does include the DFW Metroplex...
FORT WORTH, TX
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Lingering showers, snow and cold temps

Look for stormy weather to move out of the region as the Southland remains under extremely cold conditions Wednesday. Rain and snow will linger during the morning hours but are likely to dissipate by the afternoon. It will be so cold that a frost advisory and freeze watch are in place for several areas through […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Cold front brings surprise dusting, frigid temps

The Fredericksburg area’s work week begins on a cold note, but temperatures will moderate by midweek. Sunday’s snow was mostly a no-show for the Fredericksburg area, which jives with the consistent messaging from the meteorology professionals who interpret the forecast models. (Those models provide guidance, not gospel.) Having said that, many folks were likely surprised to wake up to a minor dusting of white stuff this Valentine’s Day. The snow showers responsible are indicated on the morning satellite image shown on the graphic, and are associated with a reinforcing cold front which is progressing southeast across the Old Dominion.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
KWQC

First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY 3 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 3 AM FRIDAY FOR SNOW***. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect this afternoon and early tonight for light snow that will make for slippery roads during the evening commute. While the snowfall amounts will be in the 1″-3″ range it will be area wide so travel may be a little more difficult this evening. There will be reduced visibility as this snow falls. Look for snow to fire up after 12PM and gradually wane shortly after midnight. Dry conditions return after this.
DAVENPORT, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Delta, Ellis, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 18:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Delta; Ellis; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A mix of freezing rain and sleet. New ice accumulations between one tenth to one quarter inch. Sleet accumulation less than one quarter inch. * WHERE...Portions of eastern north Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads should become ice covered making travel dangerous especially tonight and Thursday morning. Power outages and tree damage due to ice are possible.
DELTA COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Approach 60 Degrees, But First Alert Day Ahead Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Enjoy today with high temps near 60 with a strong southerly flow. Wind gusts will peak near 30 mph through the day with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday is a different story. Alert: Thursday evening and Friday morning/afternoon we are looking at potential flooding for areas north and west due to heavy rain and a rumble or two of thunder. Rainfall amounts will be around 1″ for many locations so river flooding is an issue especially with melting Wednesday and ice jams. Rain switches to a mix then snow showers for Friday morning but minimal accumulation is expected. (Photo: KDKA Weather Center) We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAFF

Warm & breezy Wednesday; First Alert Thursday for strong and severe storms

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for a warm & breezy 36 hours. Not nearly as chilly this morning as we are waking up in the 30s, 40s and even some low 50s. Winds picked up overnight along with clouds, which will keep us warmer throughout the rest of the day today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds early today before we become more overcast this afternoon. Winds will stay gusty, from the south at 20 to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible this evening, but the better chance for that will be overnight into Thursday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 60s!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy