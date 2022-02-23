ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Bio)sensing protein interactions

Cover picture for the articleThe job of a protein hub inside the nucleus of a cell is similar to that of a chef in a kitchen. Both need to manage multiple tasks efficiently for a successful outcome. For the chef, if they spend too much time chopping vegetables and neglect the main course cooking on...

Phys.org

Researchers develop a nanoparticle-based drug delivery system based on corn to target cancer cells

Nanomaterials have revolutionized the world of cancer therapy, and plant-derived nanoparticles have the added advantage of being cost-effective and easy to mass produce. Researchers from Tokyo University of Science have recently developed novel corn-derived bionanoparticles for targeting cancer cells directly, via an immune mechanism. The results are encouraging, and the technique has demonstrated efficacy in treating tumor-bearing laboratory mice. Moreover, no serious adverse effects have been reported in mice so far.
Phys.org

Researchers discover when pollen comes of age

New research from the University of Georgia has determined when pollen comes of age and begins expressing its own genome, a major life cycle transition in plants. Each grain of pollen is actually its own multicellular organism—with two to 40 cells, depending on the species. Pollen expresses its own genome and is genetically distinct from its parent plant. That means pollen grains from a single flower can have different traits and characteristics, similar to how you might be different from your siblings.
MedicalXpress

Multiple sclerosis study with twins untangles environmental and genetic influences

Researchers at the University of Zurich and Munich's LMU Klinikum hospital have studied the immune system of pairs of monozygotic twins to identify the influence of the environment and of genetics in cases of multiple sclerosis. In the process, they may have discovered precursor cells of the disease-causing T cells.
The Conversation U.S.

What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your health, physiology and longevity. The idea that food delivers important messages to an animal’s genome is the focus of a field known as nutrigenomics. This is a discipline still in its infancy, and many questions remain cloaked in mystery. Yet already, we researchers have learned a great deal about how food components...
Phys.org

How a two-faced molecule can silence problematic genes

T and B lymphocytes, which are part of a group of immune cells commonly called white blood cells, work together to eliminate foreign invaders in the body such as viruses. However, certain diseases can arise when T and B cells are activated at inappropriate times, including autoimmune disorders and various cancers. In a recent article published in Nature Communications, a team led by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) describe a technology called a heteroduplex oligonucleotide (HDO) that they developed to deliver to lymphocytes and regulate their functions.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
studyfinds.org

Non-invasive laser treatment destroys cancerous tumors in just 5 minutes

BEIJING, China — A single five-minute treatment has the ability to destroy cancerous tumors without invasive surgery or noticeable side-effects, a new study reveals. Researchers at Tsinghua University say the promising procedure uses a laser to heat nanomaterials injected into the tumor — heating the cells and killing them.
TheConversationCanada

How new COVID-19 variants emerge: Natural selection and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2

Nature is analogue. It is not a binary system. In the living world there are no explicit switches that discreetly turn systems on or off. Rather, nature adjusts systems through analogue dials, like an old radio — gradually changing variables to achieve balance and equilibrium to ensure that life is sustainable and carries on. Evolution proceeds in this way, with new life forms appearing and some disappearing over millennia — or, in the case of microbial pathogens (viruses, bacteria and parasites) over days or weeks. Evolutionary change results from two opposing forces: Positive selection reproduces beneficial genetic variations that enable the virus...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
The Independent

Brain’s ability to clear Alzheimer’s protein ‘linked to body’s 24-hour clock’

The brain’s ability to clear a protein closely linked to Alzheimer’s disease is linked to the body’s 24-hour clock, a new study suggests.The findings provide a potential explanation for the association between Alzheimer’s disease and disruptions to a person’s sleep cycle.Research suggests a healthy sleep pattern might be important to ease some symptoms of the disease.And according to the experts, the new study highlights the importance of good sleep in preventing a protein – known as Amyloid-Beta 42 (AB42) – from forming clumps in the brain, and opens a path to potential therapies for Alzheimer’s.Circadian regulation of immune cells plays...
Phys.org

UN Climate Report: How vulnerable are we, and how can we adapt?

How vulnerable is humanity in the face of climate change? And how have people around the world already been impacted? These are some of the questions to be answered on 28 February by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Two researchers from Lund University participated in the final report—Martina Angela Caretta and Emily Boyd.
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Prevent Tumor Metastasis by Putting Cancer Cells to Sleep

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
MedicalXpress

A global view on fatty liver and diabetes helps to fight other non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become an epidemic, similar to the non-communicable diseases cancer, obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. In a review article in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, Norbert Stefan and Kenneth Cusi first highlight the extent to which NAFLD and diabetes jointly occur worldwide. Then they address the major mechanisms that are involved in the pathogenesis of NAFLD and type 2 diabetes and discuss whether these mechanisms place NAFLD in an important position to better prevent and treat non-communicable diseases and the communicable disease COVID-19. Finally, using a holistic approach, integrating knowledge from early childhood development to older age, they propose solutions how this knowledge can be used for personalized prevention and treatment of NAFLD in the future.
technologynetworks.com

Cancer-Driving Protein May Play a Key Part in Lung Cancer Development

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of cancer-related death. Despite considerable progress in treatment options, most lung cancer patients have extremely poor outcomes with an average five-year survival rate of 21.7%. To help identify new drug targets for this patient population, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve their understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind lung cancer. In a new article published in Nature Communications, the laboratory of Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, shows how the protein ΔNp63 contributes to disease development through the regulation of stem cells and crucial elements known as enhancers, which regulate genes that control cell identity.
Phys.org

Astronomers map mysterious element in space

A research team led by Lund University in Sweden has provided an important clue to the origin of the element ytterbium in the Milky Way, by showing that the element largely originates from supernova explosions. The groundbreaking research also provides new opportunities for studying the evolution of our galaxy. The study has been accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover how caffeine protects against cardiovascular disease

Scientists have a new understanding of the protective effects of caffeine on the cardiovascular system. While its stimulant effects have long been characterized, a team of Canadian researchers have discovered how caffeine interacts with key cellular factors to remove cholesterol from the bloodstream. On average, the habitual caffeine-consuming adult ingests...
Phys.org

Scientists reveal 4.4 million galaxies in a new map

Durham University astronomer collaborating with a team of international scientists have mapped more than a quarter of the northern sky using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR), a pan-European radio telescope. The map reveals an astonishingly detailed radio image of more than 4.4 million objects and a very dynamic picture of...
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model to predict treatment response in gastric cancer

A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Florida is validating the use of genomic sequencing to predict the likelihood that patients with gastric cancer will derive benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy. The study is published in Nature Communications. "Gastric cancer is among the leading causes of...
Phys.org

Detailed images of a shock wave that extends for 6.5 million light years

An international team of astronomers led by the Hamburg Observatory made the most detailed images of the largest cosmic shock waves ever observed. The observations are based on data from the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa and have been published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Galaxies are not...
MedicalXpress

'Energy crisis' in fat cells behind inflammation associated with obesity

In a new study published in Nature Metabolism, KI researchers show how disturbances in the energy metabolism in human fat cells, can lead to the development of inflammation and insulin resistance. Mikael Rydén's and Niklas Mejhert's group at the Department of Medicine, Huddinge, examines what drives the development of inflammation...
