There's nothing like moving across the country to a semi-arid climate 5,280 feet above sea level to make you really take stock of your skin-care life choices. After 16 years living in NYC, I recently relocated to Denver, Colorado, and learned very quickly that my skin needs a lot more moisture than I was used to giving it. The problem? I'm also the not-so-proud owner of highly reactive, acne-prone skin that breaks out if I so much as glance at a heavy cream. My solution, I discovered after talking to numerous dermatologists, was to incorporate a face oil for acne into my regularly scheduled routine.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO