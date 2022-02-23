ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo 401(k) plan now under review by federal agencies, bank says

By Hannah Lang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Labor Department is looking into Wells Fargo’s 401(k) plan, according to a disclosure by the bank in a late Tuesday financial filing. The department, along with other federal agencies, is reviewing transactions connected to the employee stock ownership portion of the 401(k) retirement account. The agencies...

