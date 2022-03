Saturday’s nightcap comes out of the Big West Conference and features a showdown between the Long Beach State and the UC Irvine Anteaters. Long Beach State is hoping to hang on to their one-game lead over Cal State Fullerton atop the conference after having a very slow start to the year. If the Beach can beat the Anteaters tonight and win their last two games, they will take home the conference title.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO