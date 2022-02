Journey and Toto are coming to the Xcel Energy Center on March 14th and you and a buddy could be heading to that show by winning tickets on the Loon!. When originally booked, Billy Idol was supposed to be playing with Journey for this show. The three bands are touring together and rotating at different venues. This one was booked as Journey and Billy Idol, then it was announced that Toto would be taking the spot in St. Paul. Why? Turns out that Billy Idol wound up having surgery on his sinuses. So, Toto stepped in for this particular show. Hopefully Billy Idol will be ready to go in some near future shows.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO