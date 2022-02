STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In only 30 days, New York took in $2 billion in wagers -- more than any other state in the U.S.-- via new legalized online sports gambling. Touted as “record-breaking success,” by Gov. Kathy Hochul, this will generate more than $70 million in tax revenue for the state, providing funds to be allocated toward programs that support education, youth sports and more.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO