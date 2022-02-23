ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine following 'strong' results

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTtOb_0eMn1bNh00
© Associated Press/Mary Altaffer

Sanofi and GSK said Wednesday that they plan to submit their COVID-19 vaccine for authorization following "strong" results in a Phase 3 trial.

The latest COVID-19 vaccine entrant could play an important role in helping vaccinate the world, given that it is easier to store than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine had 100 percent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization. Efficacy against any infection at all was 57.9 percent. While that is lower than was reported originally for Pfizer and Moderna, Sanofi and GSK said the results reflect the latest variants, and are “in line with expected vaccine effectiveness in today’s environment dominated by variants of concern.”

The companies also said the vaccine had a “favorable safety profile.”

They plan to submit for authorization to the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

“We’re very pleased with these data, which confirm our strong science and the benefits of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi Vaccines.

“We also observed robust efficacy of the vaccine as a primary series in today’s challenging epidemiological environment,” he said. “No other global Phase 3 efficacy study has been undertaken during this period with so many variants of concern, including Omicron, and these efficacy data are similar to the recent clinical data from authorized vaccines.”

The vaccine can also be used as a booster, including in people who originally received an mRNA vaccine.

The Sanofi-GSK uses a more traditional vaccine technology, as opposed to the newer mRNA used by Pfizer and Moderna. Therefore it could both convince some people skeptical of mRNA vaccines to get the shots, and, importantly, help reach lower-income countries due to easier storage requirements.

Novavax, another vaccine maker, also applied for authorization last month, further adding to the arsenal.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Sanofi and GSK Prepare to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine as Cases Fall

Although cautious, public health officials are beginning to think we’ve turned the corner on the pandemic as new global cases dropped 21% last week. It’s the third consecutive week new numbers and deaths have declined. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. New Covid Cases Dropped 21%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Sanford Herald

New Sanofi-GSK COVID-19 Vaccine Highly Effective, Companies Say

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine from Sanofi and GSK were 100 percent effective against severe disease and hospitalizations, the companies announced Wednesday. The vaccine was also 75 percent effective against moderate-to-severe disease and 58 percent effective against symptomatic disease in a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sanofi Vaccines#Omicron#Novavax
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Seeking Alpha

How might a Sanofi-GSK COVID vaccine compete against mRNA shots?

Sanofi (SNY +0.7%) and GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +1.0%) announcement this morning that they are pursuing regulatory authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine has many wondering how it might compete against existing shots. For example, in the United States and European Union, where the vast majority of immunizations have occurred, vaccinations are dominated...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Reuters

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board

Feb 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) on Sunday said Carl Icahn has nominated two members to the board of the burger chain. The billionaire activist investor, who stated that he holds 200 shares in the company, nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, the company said in a statement, adding that the nominations relate to a narrow issue regarding pork.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Meta sent a new draft decision on its EU-US data transfers

“Meta has 28 days to make submissions on this preliminary decision at which point we will prepare a draft Article 60 decision for other Concerned Supervisory Authorities (CSAs). I’d anticipate that this will happen in April,” a deputy commissioner at the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), Graham Doyle, told us.
INTERNET
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy