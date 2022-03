After collapsing late against the incredibly short-handed Brooklyn Nets in their previous outing, the Milwaukee Bucks desperately needed a win to right the ship. They would get the chance as the Charlotte Hornets – a team that defeated the Bucks in back-to-back games earlier this year – came to town. Although the Hornets had been slipping lately, they have played the Bucks close during all of their meetings this season, and this would be a good test for the defending champs.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO