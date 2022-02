Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, Clutter founder and CEO Ari Mir told me in an interview, except to confirm that it is an all-equity deal in which MakeSpace’s shareholders will become shareholders in Clutter (and this is probably also why it’s a “merger” and not an acquisition: no one is exiting or cashing out in the deal). He also said that the company combined will be clearing close to $200 million in revenue annually, that it will break even this year and that it’s planning for an IPO in 2023. Mir will continue with his role and will also be CEO of the merged business, while MakeSpace’s CEO Rahul Gandhi will become president.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO