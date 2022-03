Bob Wolfman met Jimi Hendrix when he was 15 in a music shop, where they bonded over a passion for music. From there on, Hendrix inspired Wolfman to pursue a career in music. “The impact Jimi had on me when I met him was instant. I was a 15-year-old kid and he took the time to acknowledge me and talk to me, which led to him taking us out to a steakhouse dinner,” said Wolfman. “That is when I knew what kind of person Jimi was and between that and his musical talent, he really inspired me to pursue my music career.”

DANVERS, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO