Sebastian Stan Hates That Tom Holland Is The Reason He Got A Marvel TV Series With Anthony Mackie

In the early stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors weren’t always as sure that they’d reprise their roles as Gemma “Marvel owns us for life” Chan. Sebastian Stan told Vanity Fair that when he played Bucky Barnes in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, he thought it was a one-time appearance. The actor has now portrayed the character for a decade and counting. According to Stan, he was “told about [the role] and where it could go, but it didn’t seem like there was any commitment, really.” He said he was informed that he would be given a green sleeve after Bucky fell off a train and lost an arm, initiating the storyline for the Winter Soldier. “And then basically, on the day when we were shooting that scene, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do the green sleeve,’” Stan said. “And I just thought, like, ‘Oh. That’s it. I’m just going to die on that train. There’s no coming back.’” Of course, he did end up coming back to star as Bucky in multiple Marvel films, as well as the Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. If he keeps it up, who knows? Maybe his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow will finally recognize him.

