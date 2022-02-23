ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Stan Hates That Tom Holland Is The Reason He Got A Marvel TV Series With Anthony Mackie

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Stan hates that Tom Holland is the reason he and Anthony Mackie got a Marvel TV series. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Winter Soldier actor explained how the Disney+ show came to be. Fans might have suspected but his team-up with Mackie during Captain America: Civil War had...

comicbook.com

HOLAUSA

Tom Holland says he’ll be taking a break from acting

Tom Holland has had a tremendously busy couple of years. In an interview, he announced he’ll be taking a break from acting, temporarily hanging up the Spider-Man suit and putting a stop to his treasure hunting adventures. In an interview with CinePOP, Holland was asked when he’d be returning...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Crowded Room’: Emmy Rossum Cast as Tom Holland’s Mother in Apple TV+ Series

The cast of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room is expanding as Emmy Rossum boards the project starring and executive produced by Tom Holland. The seasonal anthology focuses on the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season serves as a drama thriller and is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ The Minds of Billy Milligan.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ironheart: Anthony Ramos' Marvel Role is Reportedly Series' Villain

There's a new report that Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will be playing a villain when he makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ironheart. News of Ramos' addition to the Ironheart cast came at the beginning of February, with his role being kept a closely guarded secret. However, The Hollywood Reporter claims Ramos will be the villain of the Disney+ series focusing on Riri Williams, a young MIT student who builds her own suit of armor similar to Iron Man. She eventually went on to replace Tony Stark as Iron Man in the Marvel Universe following his death in the Civil War II event.
TV & VIDEOS
97.5 WTBD

Sebastian Stan Thought He Was Done as Bucky After ‘The First Avenger’

Sebastian Stan, who has played Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the past decade, revealed that he thought his very first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger would be his last. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Stan recalled a major last-minute change in the shoot that made him doubt his future in other Marvel projects.
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Holland Sets the Record Straight on Rumors He Bought a House With Zendaya

Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Swap Jerseys at Hockey Game. Sounds like someone's Peter Tingle was off. After multiple outlets reported that Spider-Man co-stars and real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya had purchased a new London home together following their recent visit to his native U.K., the actor took a moment to address the rumors while visiting Live with Kelly and Ryan.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Sebastian Stan Thought He Was Only Going to Play Bucky Barnes Once

In the early stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors weren’t always as sure that they’d reprise their roles as Gemma “Marvel owns us for life” Chan. Sebastian Stan told Vanity Fair that when he played Bucky Barnes in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, he thought it was a one-time appearance. The actor has now portrayed the character for a decade and counting. According to Stan, he was “told about [the role] and where it could go, but it didn’t seem like there was any commitment, really.” He said he was informed that he would be given a green sleeve after Bucky fell off a train and lost an arm, initiating the storyline for the Winter Soldier. “And then basically, on the day when we were shooting that scene, they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to do the green sleeve,’” Stan said. “And I just thought, like, ‘Oh. That’s it. I’m just going to die on that train. There’s no coming back.’” Of course, he did end up coming back to star as Bucky in multiple Marvel films, as well as the Disney+ show The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. If he keeps it up, who knows? Maybe his co-star Gwyneth Paltrow will finally recognize him.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Keaton Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Nephew Who Died From Overdose In SAG Speech

Michael Keaton accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor and remembered his late nephew in an emotional speech. One might think former Batman Michael Keaton might not have much in common with a doctor prescribing OxyContin in a small coal-mining town. But his gripping portrayal of that very character, in Hulu’s gripping series Dopesick, couldn’t feel more real, and just won the actor, 70, a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. After accepting the award from Salma Hayek, Michael broke down in tears remembering his late nephew in an emotional acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Anthony Mackie's ‘Twisted Metal’ Series Heading to Peacock

Twisted Metal's television adaptation has just found an official home at Peacock. Described as a live-action, thirty-minute action-comedy series, the series will star Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a fast-driving milkman, who tries to deliver a strange package in a dangerous environment affected by a major apocalypse, while dealing with other not-so-friendly drivers. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner on the series, as well as writer and executive producer.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Reveals He Secretly Bartended in London

Tom Holland is a man of many talents. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star spoke to Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, where he talked about his new film, Uncharted, and the gig he took on to prepare for his role in the action-packed film. In Uncharted, Holland...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Teases That Shock Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. "It doesn't have to be this way," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) told Daryl (Norman Reedus) in a post-six month time skip standoff outside the Hilltop to end Sunday's Season 11 return of The Walking Dead. "Yeah," said Daryl, dressed in the white armor of a Commonwealth trooper, "yeah, it does." ComicBook asked Lauren Cohan about what looks to be Maggie versus Daryl and Hilltop versus the Commonwealth, the advanced community that has welcomed most of our survivors in a merger with Alexandria.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Sebastian Stan expresses surprise over Marvel success as Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan has expressed surprise over the success and longevity of his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.The reprisal of his character Bucky Barnes in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues his lengthy streak in the MCU. He made his first appearance in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger, followed by two more Captain America films in 2014 and 2016.“I certainly did not know that I would be playing the role for 10 years,” Stan shared in a new interview with Vanity Fair.He went on to credit the success of The Falcon and the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl: Michael Keaton Shares New Look at His Batman Return

This is proving to be a pretty excellent time for fans of DC's Batman, as multiple incarnations of the caped crusader are being showcased in movies, television, and beyond. Among them is Michael Keaton's long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, which will first occur in the upcoming The Flash movie. After that, Keaton is confirmed to appear in HBO Max's Batgirl movie — and Keaton recently teased that return with pretty great fanfare. On Thursday night, Keaton took to Instagram to share a photo of his shadow in the Batman cape and cowl, seemingly from the set of Batgirl. This comes after set photos surfaced last week showing a stand-in for Keaton filming scenes, including something alongside J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Jim Gordon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Boss Explains How They Made Doc Ock Different

One of the best live-action comic book villains of all time got a second chance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, who originally appeared in Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, was one of the many past Spidey villains brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the latest adventure, and he was the one most heavily featured in the promotional material. From the first trailer, fans could tell that Doc Ock looked a little different than he used to, but it was hard to put a finger on exactly why.
MOVIES

