ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickleson is taking time away from golf after revealing his true feelings about taking Saudi money

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHJI2_0eMmzYnE00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Lefty’s had a rough week.

Pro golfer and incumbent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson is taking time away from the sport after intense backlash surrounding his comments about the Saudi government and human rights abuses.

Mickelson had been linked with the upstart Saudi Gold League, an ambitious bid financed by the Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund to draw top players away from the famous PGA Tour.

But Mickelson made comments last week to author Alan Shipnuck, who is writing a biography of Mickelson and who published the remarks on his website that have embroiled the golfer in a firestorm of controversy.

“They’re scary motherfu--kers to get involved with,” Mickelson said, criticizing the kingdom’s sanctioned murder of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its extreme criminalization of homosexuality.

“We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson called the Saudi Golf League no more than “sportswashing,” when sport is used as a tool to legitimize or soften the image of a country or corporation, and claimed that the main reason behind his involvement was because it presented him with a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” Mickelson criticized the PGA Tour for employing “manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics because we, the players, had no recourse.”

The remarks were met with disdain from other golfers, with Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion who is a member of both the American PGA and the European tours, calling Mickelson’s comments “naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.”

Mickelson released a statement on Twitter announcing that he would be taking a break from golf and apologizing for his comments, calling them “reckless.” However, he also maintains that his words were supposed to have been off-the-record and were shared out of context without his consent.

Mickelson insisted that the golf world “desperately needs change” and indicated that more golfers should take a public stand against the status quo, as he did.

“I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new,” Mickelson’s statement read. “I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change.”

Mickelson’s statement acknowledged the difficult position he may have put his partners and sponsors in, which he called “lifelong friends,” and implied that he would accept any revision sponsors wanted to make with their agreements.

Shortly after Mickelson issued his statement, KPMG, his sponsor of 14 years, dropped the golfer from its portfolio.

Mickelson did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Comments / 9

Will i am
5d ago

Phil is loaded 💰 & he is a golfing legend …. Y’all trolls can go shank a few triple bogeys & get medical help for your WOKE issues. Meanwhile, Phil could a flyin fkkkkk about your opinions.

Reply(2)
2
Robert Jones
5d ago

along with KPMG dropping him I hope all his other sponsors drop him. then see if he can pay his debts

Reply
3
Related
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
CYPRESS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Honda Classic

Two bogeys over 54 holes. That’s impressive anywhere on the PGA Tour. At PGA National, with its plentiful water and The Bear Trap waiting to gobble up hopes, it’s almost unimaginable. But that’s what Daniel Berger has achieved in the first three rounds of the Honda Classic. And with that kind of precision comes a sizeable reward: a five-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round.
JUPITER, FL
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golfers#Lefty#Saudi Gold League#The Saudi Golf League#The Pga Tour#The American Pga#European
Fortune

Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Sanctions against Russia may not achieve their aim of forcing Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table if his forces succeed in achieving their military objective before the country feels the economic pain.
POLITICS
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

Moderna says the end of the pandemic is in sight, but you’ll still need an annual booster shot

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. drugmaker Moderna announced today that it anticipates the pandemic will be in its final stages by the end of the year in some parts of the world, but the company predicts that seasonal booster shots will be needed for protection against breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Fortune

93K+
Followers
4K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy