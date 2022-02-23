ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Johnny Sexton ‘used to competition’ as he aims to win Ireland place back

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDnYT_0eMmxrIV00

Captain Johnny Sexton insists competition for Ireland’s number 10 jersey is nothing new as he battles to regain his starting spot.

The 36-year-old is hoping for a recall for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy after overcoming the minor hamstring issue which kept him out of the 30-24 defeat to France.

Joey Carbery deputised in Paris and staked his claim to retain the role by producing another assured performance following impressive displays last summer and in the autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNYT_0eMmxrIV00
Joey Carbery was Ireland’s starting fly-half in Paris (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Veteran Sexton has been his country’s leading fly-half for more than a decade and is not fazed by the latest threat to his position.

“Look, I’m well used to competition, I’ve had it my whole career,” he said.

“Early doors with Ronan O’Gara and Felipe (Contepomi) in Ireland and in Leinster. And then, when you get the jersey, you have always someone else that you’re competing with.

“Over the years (there has been) Ian Madigan, Ian McKinley, Paddy Jackson, Joey.

Of course, I respect all other 10s. You just have to focus on yourself and make sure you're fit and firing when you do get the chance to play

“Joey’s been around a long time. He’s 26 now so I’ve been used to it for the last five years. It’s nothing new, nothing’s changed for me.

“What’s important to me is to make sure I prepare as best as I can. There’s no point in worrying too much about what other people are doing.

“Of course, I respect all other 10s. You just have to focus on yourself and make sure you’re fit and firing when you do get the chance to play.”

Sexton, who has 102 caps for his country, watched on from the stands of the Stade de France on February 12 as Irish Grand Slam dreams evaporated.

He was injured in training three days before the contest, having started the 29-7 win over Wales on the opening weekend of the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzVq0_0eMmxrIV00
Johnny Sexton, right, helped Ireland begin the 2022 Six Nations with victory over Wales (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The 2018 world player of the year admits taking care of himself physically has become a greater consideration as his career has progressed.

“Of course, as an older athlete you need to look after yourself well and better,” he said.

“I don’t think I could have done much different in terms of my preparation or warm-up. It was just one of those things.

“I maybe was carrying a knock from the Wales game that I was trying to train with that could have had a bearing but you just don’t know for sure.

“It was a minor enough thing, I’ve bounced back well, thankfully. I’m in a good place now and fit for selection.”

Sexton had been hoping to banish memories of Ireland’s 2020 trip to Paris when they blew the Six Nations title and he was criticised for his reaction to being substituted.

Having been denied that chance, he concedes it was a difficult watch but feels lessons will be learned after the team’s nine-match winning run was halted.

“I’m not the best spectator and this game was particularly tough,” he said.

“It was a game I almost had in my head for the last two years based on what happened there previously and I thought I was in a great place to go and put those demons to bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmHHj_0eMmxrIV00
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has a decision to make at fly-half (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“Bad timing to pick up the small injury like I did but there were some great learnings for the team in there.”

Stand-in Carbery – who has endured an injury nightmare in recent years – kicked nine points in the French capital but Andy Farrell’s men could not fully recover from a sloppy start.

Asked about the Munster player’s performance, Sexton said: “He was composed on the day, did well and it’s good for him having had a tough time with injury to get back.

“He’s played a few games now, in the summer and then Argentina and France, so he’s getting those games in the international arena under his belt and he’ll only be much better for it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnny Sexton accepts it makes sense for Joey Carbery to face Italy

Captain Johnny Sexton accepts it “makes sense” for Joey Carbery to retain Ireland’s fly-half role for Sunday’s clash with Italy, according to head coach Andy Farrell. Veteran Sexton was pushing for an international recall after overcoming the minor hamstring issue which kept him of his country’s 30-24 Guinness Six Nations defeat in France.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Wales#Felipe Lrb#The Stade De France#Irish
newschain

Johnny Sexton using absence from France clash as fuel to reach World Cup

Veteran captain Johnny Sexton will use the disappointment of missing Ireland’s gripping Guinness Six Nations defeat to France as motivation to reach next year’s World Cup. The influential fly-half, who admits every Test match could be his last, is pushing for a recall for Sunday’s clash with Italy after being a frustrated spectator for the round-two loss in Paris due to a minor hamstring issue.
RUGBY
newschain

Nolan rules out Cheltenham for Sandor Clegane

Sandor Clegane will miss the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival and could be saved for next season, according to trainer Paul Nolan. Having won a Punchestown bumper by 15 lengths on his debut, the five-year-old was no match for the hugely impressive Facile Vega at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.
WORLD
newschain

No rush for Murtagh to map out Sonnyboyliston plan

Johnny Murtagh is no hurry to confirm plans for Sonnyboyliston following his fine run in defeat in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The six-year-old stuck to the job gamely to finish second behind Stay Foolish in the Red Sea Turf Handicap on his first start since winning the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Team USA appoint Zach Johnson as captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy as they aim to defend their title and win the competition on European soil for the first time since 1993

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson has been appointed captain of the United States Ryder Cup team for next year's contest in Italy. The United States have not won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993, but stormed to a record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 of their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time.
GOLF
newschain

Ireland will back ‘strongest possible’ sanctions against Russia

Ireland will back the “strongest possible and most comprehensive” package of sanctions against Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine, the Taoiseach has said. Micheal Martin said the punitive measures will reflect the “grave nature” of the assault on the Ukrainian people. Speaking...
ECONOMY
newschain

Covid-19 deaths fall for fourth week in a row

The weekly number of deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has fallen for the fourth week in a row, figures show. A total of 863 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending February 18 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Fee cap for claims management firms comes into force

People using claims management firms will be protected from excessive amounts of their compensation being swallowed up by fees, under new rules. The changes brought into force on Tuesday by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will cap the costs paid by consumers. The FCA estimates the changes will collectively save...
ECONOMY
newschain

Dmitry Medvedev warns West economic wars often become real ones

A senior Russian official has launched a new stark warning over its sanctions against his country for its war in Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, a deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, was retorting to a comment by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday that the European Union was going to unleash an all-out economic and financial war against Russia.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy