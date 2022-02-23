Eagle Pride

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior Stephanie Heffron (Bowie, Md./St. John’s College) was named the first United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week of the season as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 campaign with a pair of tough losses, but Heffron’s strong defensive […]
