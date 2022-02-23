In The Garden

Every year, thousands of amaryllis are given to people as Christmas gifts. Most of the amaryllis we see are red, and sometimes, white. There is a plethora of colors for the amaryllis. Red, dark orange, white, ruffled, apricot, dark burgundy (the Dark Pearl) pink, green with a burgundy center and stripes sliding down the petals. Wait, ruffled isn’t a color. Some get dressed up pretty fancy in stripes, some prefer ruffles, some prefer a plain color dressed like an antebellum lady getting ready for a walk in the public garden. They bloom magnificently on the kitchen counter or the office desk and then wither back to a bulb in a pot. Then what.
