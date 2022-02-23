The Night the Lights Went Out

Omaha Westside High School Monday morning announces a new football coach, and administrators did not go far in making the hire, who comes from a longtime Westside Metro Conference rival. They say Paul Limongi will move from Omaha Burke to be the Warriors' next Head Varsity Football Coach beginning with...
The All-Star break was supposed to be a chance for the Lakers to reset and regroup ahead of the playoffs. Instead, it only served as a break of misery for fans, who are watching their team spiral further out of control. Sunday night's 123-95 loss to the Pelicans (who were...
Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Three Athens-area teams remain in the state playoffs, set to play on Tuesday and Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.
Jefferson girls (26-3) travel to Pickens (25-3) and Jefferson boys (25-3) face Westover (23-3) in Albany, both games Tuesday at 6 p.m.. Commerce girls (12-13) host Pelham (19-2) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
...
AUBURN — Not every team gets an escort back into town after winning a regional championship. But not every team has waited long enough between titles that most of the players on the team weren’t even alive during the last one.
The Auburn players and coaches were greeted with a caravan of joyous fans...
What looked like a pitcher’s duel after four innings spun wildly out of control, evidenced by the 16 runs, the three lead changes and the one which almost led to a walk-off that followed.
First games have a tendency to wind up with many twists and turns and while the final three innings...
Syracuse basketball's 2022 class is five deep, but the Orange is looking to add one of the cycle's best combo guards to highlight it. Judah Mintz, who stars for Oak Hill Academy, was on campus over the weekend for an official visit. He was one of the over 31,000 fans in attendance when the Orange faced Duke.
Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
During your golf round, you will probably mark your golf ball on every green. This is a common thing that golfers do during every round that they play. Some golfers mark their ball to clean it and take off any dirt on the surface. Some golfers also mark their balls so that they can line up their putts with the alignment aid on the ball.
Comments / 0