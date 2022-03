NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until midnight tonight for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Walker, and Winston counties in Central Alabama. ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES: A warm front has moved out of Alabama early this morning; radar shows a few showers over the Tennessee Valley just before daybreak the rest of the state is cloudy with temperatures not too far from 60 degrees. Look for a high in the mid 70s today with a few scattered showers around during the morning and midday hours. Then, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front this evening and tonight over parts of North and West Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO