NHL

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Patrolling crease Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Greiss will start between the pipes Wednesday against visiting Colorado, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Greiss...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Pulled from relief appearance

Greiss appeared in relief Saturday and gave up four goals on 14 shots before being pulled to start the third period of a 10-7 loss to Toronto. We're pretty sure the Wikipedia definition of porous was updated with pics of both Greiss and starter Alex Nedeljkovic after that outing. Greiss surrendered a natural hat trick to Mitch Marner in the second period; it was Marner's first NHL hattie.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Back at it

Larkin (undisclosed) returned to practice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. Detroit's captain was afforded a maintenance day Thursday, as he's been bogged down a bit by an undisclosed injury. Barring a setback, Larkin should be fit to play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday evening. He's having his best offensive campaign to date, as evidenced by 26 goals -- thanks to a career-high shooting percentage (18.4) -- 28 assists and 11 power-play points through 47 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Continues to drop jaws

Seider fashioned two assists in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. One of the early favorites to win the Calder Trophy, Seider is riding a six-game point streak comprised of a goal and nine assists. There are no signs of slowing down for the German, as February has been his most productive month offensively. But the 20-year-old also has 75 hits and 102 blocked shots to signal that he's giving it his all on both ends of the ice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Has night to forget

Bertuzzi skated to a minus-4 rating and went without a point in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. Bertuzzi recorded five blocked shots but mustered only one shot as he and the rest of the Wings were more preoccupied with the dizzying task of chasing Mitch Marner, who ended up adding four goals for the Leafs. Bert was blanked in a game that featured 17 total goals and that's disappointing for his fantasy managers, but he's been terrific overall with 23 goals and 21 assists through 45 games. That said, he's in a three-game drought entering Tuesday's contest against the potent Hurricanes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Saturday

Nedeljkovic will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. This will be Nedeljkovic's first start since he allowed six goals on 24 shots versus the Wild on Feb. 14. The Red Wings have played just twice since that contest, with Thomas Greiss experiencing a win and a loss in those games. Nedeljkovic will look to get back on track and reclaim a stronger grasp on the No. 1 job in net.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Mixed results Saturday

DeKeyser registered an assist but was minus-3 in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. DeKeyser's role continues to diminish as injuries have gotten in the way and the Wings rely more on the likes of Marc Staal and Nick Leddy at left defense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Catches goalie napping

Gagner scored on his only shot in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Maple Leafs. Toronto goalie Jack Campbell tried to control the puck from behind the cage, only for Gagner to intercept his clearing attempt and score for the sixth time this season. While he's clearly past his prime, Gagner's 19 points through 53 games actually looks pretty good considering he sees ice time on the fourth line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
The Shawnee News-Star

Fast start keys Seminole success

PERKINS — Seminole’s girls, propelled by a 14-6 first-quarter advantage, upended Wagoner 46-34 Monday in a Class 4A regional elimination game. Holli Ladd, who led all scorers with 18, was Seminole’s only double-figure scorer. ...
SEMINOLE, OK
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Trade deadline primer: Detroit Red Wings

With the All-Star break now behind us, the trade deadline looms large and is now less than a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Racks up three points in blowout

Bergeron scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-0 win over the Kings. Bergeron assisted on two of Jake DeBrusk's three goals before scoring one of his own in this contest. This was just the second multi-point effort in eight February games for Bergeron, who finished the month with three goals and five helpers. The star center is at 15 tallies, 41 points, 186 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-14 rating in 49 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles in loss

Markkanen ended Monday's 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes. He also had five turnovers. Markkanen battled an ankle injury before the All-Star break and has struggled with his efficiency in three games since returning. Despite multiple volume scoring efforts, the 24-year-old has shot 34.1 percent from the field over that stretch. Markkanen is a viable source of threes and a capable scoring threat, but Monday serves as a reminder of his high volatility.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA

