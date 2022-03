If you were one of many NFL fans wondering if the Michael Thomas era was over for the New Orleans Saints, you now have your answer: it is not. The two-time All-Pro wide receiver has been webbed in controversy regarding his status with the team as of late, and that's saying the very least. But, finally quelling any talk of potentially parting ways with Thomas, the Saints have reportedly restructured his contract in a move that not only garners them much-needed cap space, but keeps one of the best receivers in the NFL in Louisiana.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO