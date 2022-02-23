ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 9 Texas Tech wins 20th home game in a row, 66-42 over OU

 5 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and ninth-ranked Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a 66-42 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) have won their last four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9.

Texas Tech never trailed, going ahead to stay on a layup by Williams that broke a 7-7 tie only 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11), who have lost four straight since that win over Texas Tech.

Williams had the first two baskets of the second half when the Red Raiders scored the first 10 points. That included converting an Oklahoma turnover into a layup by Adonis Arms, who brought the ball up the court before making the first of five passes between four players — the last a bounce pass from Clarence Nadolny to Arms along the baseline.

The Red Raiders later had a 19-0 run that included three consecutive baskets by Marcus Santos-Silva. Nadolny had a pass to Santos-Silva streaking into the lane and without a dribble had an impressive slam with his left hand to make it 58-29.

Santos-Silva and Arms both had nine points. Santos-Silva also had a game-high six rebounds.

