Baltimore area to go from 70 degrees on Wednesday to sleet, freezing rain on Thursday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore residents will likely see a wild temperature swing over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say that Wednesday will be mild, with some areas potentially topping 70 degrees. After that, things get interesting.

Thursday’s high is expected to only be around 35 degrees, with chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain beginning before 10 a.m. and persisting through the evening hours. The chance of precipitation is nearly 100 percent.

New ice accumulation of around 0.1 inch is possible. New sleet accumulation of around half an inch is possible.

The precipitation should then change to all rain by Friday, with a high of 48 degrees.

Residents should stay tuned to their local forecast.

