ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore area to go from 70 degrees on Wednesday to sleet, freezing rain on Thursday

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJN71_0eMmuUjB00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore residents will likely see a wild temperature swing over the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say that Wednesday will be mild, with some areas potentially topping 70 degrees.  After that, things get interesting.

Thursday’s high is expected to only be around 35 degrees, with chance for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain beginning before 10 a.m. and persisting through the evening hours.  The chance of precipitation is nearly 100 percent.

New ice accumulation of around 0.1 inch is possible. New sleet accumulation of around half an inch is possible.

The precipitation should then change to all rain by Friday, with a high of 48 degrees.

Residents should stay tuned to their local forecast.

The post Baltimore area to go from 70 degrees on Wednesday to sleet, freezing rain on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

High Wind Warning issued for Baltimore area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Baltimore area. The warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday morning. West to northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected with gusts of up to 60 mph. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel … Continue reading "High Wind Warning issued for Baltimore area" The post High Wind Warning issued for Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

High winds bring down trees, power lines around Nottingham area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Friday morning’s high winds wreaked havoc in and around the Nottingham area, bringing down trees and power lines and blowing transformers. Fire department units from White Marsh, Kingsville, Perry Hall, Fullerton, Long Green, Chase, Middle River, and Fallston responded to dozens of incidents involving downed trees and arcing wires. Below are just a few of the incidents that were … Continue reading "High winds bring down trees, power lines around Nottingham area" The post High winds bring down trees, power lines around Nottingham area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy