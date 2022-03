PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shopping for new clothes and stylish accessories is something a lot of us may take for granted. Two friends saw a need in their community, and they decided to fill that need by filling a church annex with thousands of articles of clothing that have been donated by generous neighbors. Hope’s Closet is a free community store that started in Lisa Bowers’ home, but now she and partner Erin Makowski call the First English Lutheran Church in Zelienople home. Families and individuals who are struggling can come and take what they need, no questions asked....

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO