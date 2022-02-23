ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Blood drive Friday at Aviation Mall

By Jay Petrequin
 5 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Aviation Mall is hosting the next in a series of blood drive events operated by the American Red Cross. The next drive is set to be held from 1-6 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 25.

The drive will be held in a space across the hall from the Bath & Body Works, near Regal Cinemas. All blood donors are asked to come wearing face masks, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Anyone who wants to donate blood should make an appointment in advance. They can do so by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS, or online at redcrossblood.org with code: AVIATIONMALLNY.

The clinic comes as the American Red Cross sees a nationwide-level blood shortage, which the organization calls its worst in the last decade. Blood is used for everything from cancer treatment and chronic illness attention to trauma and emergency surgeries. The Red Cross says that the rate at which someone needs a blood transfusion sits around every 2 seconds.

Giving blood is not the only way one can help. The Red Cross is also looking for volunteer Donor Ambassadors, to help local blood drives operate. Anyone interested can reach out to local representative Casey Garvey at (518) 588-8678, or by email at casey.garvey@redcross.org.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

