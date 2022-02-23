ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Lake City man arrested, accused of Valentine’s Day shooting near school

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
Darris Moore credit: Columbia County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake City man has been arrested and charged for a shooting on Valentine’s Day that shut down a nearby school.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Darris Moore pulled a gun out and began shooting at a person during a disagreement. The incident happened 100 yards away from Lake City Middle School, forcing a lockdown and disrupting afternoon dismissal.

Police say the shooting caused property damage, but no one was hurt.

Moore, 39, is charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief and discharging a firearm in public, according to jail records. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility on a $280,000 bond.

“I am extremely grateful no one was injured by this suspect’s reckless actions,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said. “We work hard to keep our community safe, and I am pleased with the actions taken by law enforcement to protect our school children that day, as well as the determination of our detectives to resolve this case so quickly.”

