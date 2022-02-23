Dundee man arrested on outstanding warrant

Police report the arrest of a Dundee man on a bench warrant.

According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Elwood Hilligus, 44, of Dundee on an outstanding warrant.

Hilligus was found to be in a vehicle that officers had stopped for a traffic offense. The warrant stems from an incident that occurred in October 2021 where he possessed a weapon illegally.

Hilligus was transported to the Yates County Jail where he is pending arraignment.

