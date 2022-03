WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges. Authorities state that on January 31 at approximately 12:11 p.m. Members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the area of 2nd and Franklin Streets when they observed 32-year-old Ciara Benson, and 32-year-old Michael Gantt acting suspiciously. Police made contact with both subjects, and following a brief investigation, recovered .273 grams of Fentanyl, 4.3 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 Oxycodone pills, 7 Suboxone strips, $503 in currency, and drug paraphernalia. Police took both subjects into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 17 DAYS AGO