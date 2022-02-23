DeSoto City Councilmember Takes Key Role with City of Grand Prairie
DESOTO – Focus Daily News readers have likely heard her name when thinking of DeSoto, now Kay Brown-Patrick has another addition to her resume. Brown-Patrick recently joined the City of Grand Prairie as the Business Manager for Retail Attraction, Business Retention and Enterprise Development. She came to the City of Grand...
Brewer Named Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department. The City of DeSoto, Texas, has hired veteran Public Works Director Charles Brewer to serve as the Managing Director of DeSoto’s Development Services Department, which oversees all major City infrastructure projects, enforces all building codes and regulations, and manages all municipal facilities.
The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday March 17, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, PROVIDING FOR THE CONTINUANCE OF THE CITY’S CURFEW HOURS FOR MINORS ORDINANCE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE: PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION. PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by...
ZONING FILE #2022-04 A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at either the Duncanville Senior Center, 206 James Collins Boulevard, Duncanville, Texas, or in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Citizens may contact Planning and Zoning at 972-707-3878 prior to the hearing for a definite location. The second public hearing will be before the City Council on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Road, Duncanville, Texas. Hearings are to hear a request of Pedro Espinoza, Applicant and Owner, to include a Specific Use Permit “SUP” to allow the use of Carport on Irwin Keasler Dev Red Bird 4, Block 16, Lot 3, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas, more commonly known as 626 West Camp Wisdom Road.
The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the request of Sergio Contreras representing Navy Federal Credit Union located at 280 W. Hwy 67, Duncanville, TX. Mr. Contreras is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance:
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and locations stated in this notice:. Case No. Z-424-2022 – An amendment to...
Colder temperatures and precipitation moved through the DFW area in the middle of the night and some roads in our area are already icy. Businesses are making decisions to close or close early today as weather conditions and road conditions change. We’ll continuously update our list. City of DeSoto...
SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the City of Hutchins will be received at the office of the City Secretary, City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141 until Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM for the purpose of furnishing labor, materials and equipment and the performance of all work required in the construction of the Quail Run Sidewalk Project. Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City Administrator for tabulation, checking, and evaluation at the Hutchins City Hall, 321 N. Main Street, Hutchins, Texas, 75141.
Local High School Students Learn More About Medical Procedures, Career Paths. Midlothian- Learning is always more fun when students can step out of the “traditional” classroom and have hands on experiences. Thanks to a partnership with Methodist Midlothian hospital, some Midlothian students recently learned some great life skills from medical professionals. Opportunities like the “medical symposium” encourage students to explore possible future career opportunities.
SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-004 RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. DUE DATE: March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for the Finance Department for Financial Advisor. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E....
Good news parents of Duncanville ISD students, the weather has cleared and administration gave the all clear for Duncanville ISD students to return to campus tomorrow. To assess the roads this afternoon, Transportation Department staff drove the streets that bus drivers and parents regularly travel to school and discovered clear roadways. With no additional rain in the forecast and temperatures rising above freezing today, a decision has been made to reopen Duncanville ISD tomorrow – Friday, February 25.
With increased ice accumulation across North Texas expected by the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is extending Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Thursday, February 24. DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate...
City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings. Case #Z22-05 The City of Lancaster Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Agricultural Open District (AO) to Single-family Residential District (SF-2) for the property addressed as.
The City of Duncanville Sign Control Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 7:00 PM, to consider the requests of: Michael Gary of Giant Sign representing Automann located at 1250 N. Duncanville Rd., Duncanville, TX. Mr. Gary is requesting a variance to the Sign Ordinance: A Monument Sign. Section 16A-31 (f) Maximum number: One per street frontage. Exception: (1) Directory, one per entrance. (2) Menu board, two per drive-thru window. It has been determined that this Monument sign cannot be considered a Directory sign. Directory sign. A sign used for listing the occupants within shopping centers, industrial sites, retail districts, office districts and commercial sites. This is a request for a second Monument sign to be allowed.
Ice, Sleet & Slippery Roads in DFW Impacts Schools. 2:00 pm Due to the winter weather, all Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. There will also be no after-school activities. We will provide another update about Friday, Feb. 25 at a later time. 11:00 am...
DALLAS – Parkland Health is taking proactive action to ensure the highest level of safety and minimize risk to patients, staff, and visitors by announcing all Parkland clinics and the COVID-19 testing center at Amelia Court Clinic, 1936 Amelia Court, Dallas, 75235 will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Governor Greg Abbott, who has served as the 48th governor of Texas since 2015, was warmly greeted by an enthusiastic crowd upon returning to his home town of Duncanville last Tuesday. The governor was on a whirlwind tour through Texas, reminding people as he went that “we live in the greatest state in the greatest country in the world.”
AUSTIN, TX – The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy comradery, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can use.
For the safety of both passengers and employees during the winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is implementing Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans. DART rail operations will be suspended on Wednesday, February 23. DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. DART will determine service restoration based on weather conditions. DART Riders can stay informed about service changes by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.
The installation of Mark LiVigni as Duncanville’s sixth Chief of Police on Feb. 17 brought together a large crowd of city officials, law enforcement officials, and members of the community. Chief LiVigni has been a member of the Duncanville Police Department since 1993, and had served as interim Police Chief since March of 2021.
