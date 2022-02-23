ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gap announces limited release of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Gap Inc. (gps) said Wednesday that the first eight styles from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection are now available on the YeezyGap and Farfetch Ltd. (ftch) websites. The release includes tees, hoodies, a denim jacket and pants. "An abstract dove motif seen throughout represents an unnamed hope for the future," the announcement said. The launch coincides with the release of Ye's latest album, Donda 2, which was only made available on the $200 Stem Player and was accompanied by a livestream event from Miami. Gap stock has slumped 44.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index (spx) has gained 10.5% for the period.

