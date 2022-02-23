ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves will host workforce development roundtable at CAU

Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, in addition to Congresswoman Nikema Williams, and Atlanta Mayor Dickens will host a semiconductor workforce development round table with Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Clark Atlanta University (CAU). The roundtable will also feature Siemens CEO Barbra Humpton and Micron SVP April Arnzen.

During the round table, panelists will discuss workforce training, equity, and the need for a pipeline and partnership between HBCUs and the semiconductor industry.

“Semiconductor chips power everything from our smartphones to our washing machines, to medical equipment and fighter jets. But today, the United States accounts for only 12% of global production and we make 0% of the most advanced chips here at home. That’s why Secretary Raimondo and I are working with Congress to urgently pass President Biden’s proposed $52 billion to fund domestic semiconductor production,” said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.

“That said, as we look to make key investments in the semiconductor sector, we must ensure that all communities, particularly Black and Brown communities, are not overlooked. HBCUs will play a major role in ensuring that we live up to that objective. And as we build more fabs and semiconductor facilities in the United States, we are going to need a pipeline of skilled workers. The incredible graduates of our HBCUs are perfect candidates for these good jobs.”

Prior to the event at CAU, Deputy Secretary Graves will host a separate roundtable with Congressman Hank Johnson to discuss how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help to expand broadband Georgia and address disruptions to the supply chain.

This roundtable will feature North Georgia Network (NGN) President/CEO Paul Belk; Dr. Tavarez Holston, President of Georgia Piedmont Technical College; and Shawnzia Thomas, Chief Information Officer & Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority.

Both events are indoors. Masks are required for participation.

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

