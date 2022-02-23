Teladoc Stock Looks Ready to Blow Up After Q4 Earnings

In this video, I will be going over Teladoc 's (NYSE: TDOC) Q4 earnings report as well as some key points management mentioned during the call that prove that this company is here to stay and could produce big returns for long-term investors. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

I previously said that Teladoc feels like Tesla in 2019, and it is proving me right. While the company might not be profitable today, it is free-cash-flow positive and that number is growing. Right now Teladoc is trading at 25 times FCF and is expected to grow revenue by 30% through 2024, as mentioned during investors day.

Q4 revenue grew 45% year over year (YOY) to $554.2 million, beating estimates of $546.6 million.

Average revenue per member per month was $2.49, up 52% YOY from $1.63.

Full-year revenue grew 86% YOY to $2.03 billion, and total visits increased 38% to 15.4 million.

Q1 guidance was a miss due to one significant new client that was set to launch with Primary360 at the beginning of the year but will now launch in the back half of the year.

BetterHelp did over $700 million in 2021 revenue, while mental health visits more than doubled YOY in 2021.

If investors need proof that Teladoc's whole-person-care approach is working, 80% of its 2021 bookings were multiproduct.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Feb. 22, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.