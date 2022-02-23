ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Alabama Power unsung hero leaves a lasting impression

By Nancy Prater
 5 days ago
Exceeding customer expectations is the best part of the day for Alabama Power Customer Operations Manager Theia Colvin. “What I enjoy most about my job is the positive impact I have on people,” said Colvin. “It’s rewarding to be able to offer payment options and connect customers with one of our...

