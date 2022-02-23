ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tyler Childers’ Unreleased “Honest Work” Wipes The Floor With 90% Of Country Radio

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZu04_0eMmnJ5N00

Another hidden gem from Tyler Childers’ deep vault of unreleased songs.

You know, those songs that were never recorded but would still wipe the floor with most of country radio.

Called “Honest Work,” it tells the story of a couple that is doing anything and everything to get by.

The first verse mulls over the idea of moving to Florida to befriend old folks, with the ultimate goal of stealing their medicine and selling it. The second picks up back home in the mountains where our storyteller is stealing copper wire from people around town and selling it to his cousin at the scrapyard. After all, it sure beats the hell out of digging for coal.

Finally, in the third verse, it appears as though the couple’s son has entered the lucrative family business of cooking meth… and you know, saving a couple good “snorts” for mom and dad.

While the song may be a touch dark, it paints the grim reality of people that are struggling to get by in poor communities. Truth is, sometimes crime is the only “honest work” they can find.

Writing real country songs about real country people with unapologetic honesty… if Tyler isn’t one of the best in the world at it, then I don’t know who is.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Delivers Stellar Acoustic Version Of His First Big Radio Hit, “On My Way To You”

Man, if I see another one of these Cody Johnson acoustic videos, I might have to mess around and get some tickets. So far, the rodeo cowboy turned country music superstar has released an acoustic video of “Dear Rodeo,” and a cover of Gary Stewart’s hit song, “She’s Acting Single,” with both renditions treating fans to a heavy dose of that steel and fiddle we love so much.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2019: Miranda Lambert Throws A Dig At Blake Shelton: “I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma”

With the ACM Awards right around the corner, let’s take a look back at one of the most memorable ACM moments in recent history. Miranda Lambert’s shade at Blake Shelton. Miranda blew the roof off, performing a medley of hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and a few more classics, but the moment that left everybody’s jaw hanging open was when she changed the lyrics of “Little Red Wagon” from “I live in Oklahoma” to a rather emphatic:
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track

Miranda Lambert has seen an astounding amount of success over the past couple of decades. The small town girl from Longview, Texas, quickly became the standard in modern day mainstream country music, racking up three Grammys, 29 ACM Awards, six AMA Awards, seven CMT Music Awards, and 14 CMA Awards. Needless to say, she’s made a name for herself as one of the greatest female country artists to walk this planet. However, the success may have never came to fruition […] The post Miranda Lambert’s Criminally Underrated “What About Georgia” Is A Country Diss Track first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wipes#Country Radio#Mom And Dad#Crime
Popculture

'A Madea Homecoming': Brandon Black Talks Working With Tyler Perry and Making History in His Film (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry is back in his famous Mabel "Madea" Simmons character and fans cannot be more excited. His latest Netflix film A Madea Homecoming marks his 12th time as the beloved family matriarch in one of his dozens of films. It also marks the return of Madea after Perry previously said he'd no longer portray her. This time around, Madea is gathering with family to celebrate the college graduation of her great-grandson Tim, played by Brandon Black. But as any Perry production would have it, chaos ensues as family secrets are exposed and threaten to jeopardize Tim's celebratory weekend.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

1883 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘1883‘ episode 9 sees the journey of the Dutton family reaching a major point. In the episode, the caravan is forced to improvise in a problematic situation that could have dangerous consequences for everyone. As the group continues their journey, they are forced to halt near a Native American camp after a few immigrants get injured.
TV SERIES
Sea Coast Echo

A Boy Named Sue! Remembering country legend Johnny Cash...

Johny Cash would have turned 90 on Saturday, 26th February 2022. The iconic singer became a major star with songs such as 'I Walk the Line' and 'One Piece at a Time' but the 'Man in Black' led a crazy life that went far beyond his music until his death in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

101K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy