WAVERLY, Ohio — Just when it appeared Fairland was shooting itself in the foot, the Dragons shot themselves into the Sweet 16. Cold from the floor in the first three quarters, 11th-ranked Fairland heated up in the fourth period and overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat seventh-ranked Eastern-Brown 50-47 in the Division III, Region 11, Southeast 2 District tournament at the Waverly Downtown Arena.

8 HOURS AGO