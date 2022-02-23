ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Pennsylvanians should know about Russia’s invasion

By Lauren Rude
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuhwM_0eMmn0Op00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another ominous move by Russia Monday afternoon as President Vladimir Putin gave a long, aggressive speech on Russian television announcing that he is recognizing multiple parts of Ukraine as independent regions.

The United States and the rest of NATO remain united against what may be an imminent invasion. The U.S. has now levied harsh economic sanctions on Russia.

4 PA state troopers hurt in crash during pursuit

A local expert at Harrisburg University shared with abc27 that some European counties could pay a price if conflict escalated since Russia is Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas.

“If and when it occurs NATO and United States cooperate. When it comes to sanctions, the big deal is going to be the sanctions on the Europeans quite frankly and directly because Russia and the eu trade quite a bit in the energy space,” said Dr. Terrill Frantz, an associate professor at Harrisburg University.

VIDEO: I-81 reopened after loose cows corralled

Dr. Frantz also said gas prices in the United State could go up dramatically if there is conflict with Russia.

